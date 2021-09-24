Little Yellow House Studio presents “Spotlight Tuesday”

ANDOVER, Vt. – Little Yellow House Studio “Spotlight Tuesday,” a virtual conversation series, returns for a second season throughout the month of October, featuring Vermont theater artists Barbara Lloyd Oct. 5 and Reva Stover Oct. 19. Hosted by Broadway veteran and Andover resident Susan Haefner, Spotlight Tuesday connects artists and community through intimate performances and conversations.

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Barbara Lloyd, a professional actress and longtime Weston resident, will be the featured guest, sharing an excerpt from “A Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion followed by a conversation about her life, career, and seeing Weston Playhouse grow from a summer stock company to the regional professional theater under four administrations and one flood.

Reva Stover, a professional actor, director, and playwright, will be the Spotlight guest Tuesday, Oct. 19. Reva will premiere a first draft of her filmed play “Hungry for Paint,” followed by a discussion about the play, her career, the process of playwriting, and more.

“I’m so grateful to Susan and Little Yellow House Studio for providing the opportunity to develop ‘Hungry for Paint,’” says Reva, who wrote, directed, and stars in the filmed play. “During a pandemic, with limited resources, we were able to workshop this piece and tell an impactful story. The process has not only clarified my vision for this play but also my passion for bare-bones storytelling.”

“Spotlight Tuesday series was so successful last year that it made sense to bring it back, this time focusing on theater artists who have worked in Vermont,” says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. “Conversations about the arts are more important than ever right now. We hope audiences will sit back, enjoy, be moved, and even join the conversation.”

Spotlight Tuesday conversations are “pay what you can,” with a recommended ticket price for each event. Visit the Little Yellow House Studio Spotlight Tuesday page for more information and to purchase tickets. Upon purchase, a Zoom link will be provided to join the event.