“Listen Up!” comes to Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Listen Up Project is an original Vermont musical production based on eight months of interviews, workshops, conversations, and listening sessions with more than 800 teens across Vermont. The show was written and is performed by Vermont youth. Bess O’Brien, award winning documentary filmmaker, was directing producer for the project. All teens, parents of teens, and people who are concerned about youth and the future of our community are welcome to attend.

“Listen Up!” will be showing at the Bellows Falls Opera House on Thursday, June 2. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the film will run at 6:30 p.m., followed by a short panel discussion and a Q&A addressing youth issues in our community. Dr. Dottie Morris, Keene State College’s Chief Officer of Diversity and Multiculturalism will facilitate the panel.

The Humanity Network, a local community-building organization founded by Jeanette Staley and Michelle Bos-Lun, is coordinating the showing of the 2021 film as an opportunity to get our neighbors together to listen and learn about issues facing Vermont youth and to initiate conversations about how we can become engaged in building a supportive community.

The film is sponsored by the Rockingham Arts and Museum Project and by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.

Admission to the film is free, but donations will be accepted to help cover expenses.

For more information about this event, visit www.listenupvt.org/about. For information on how to stay informed about future events brought to you by the Humanity Network, contact Michelle Bos-Lun at mboslun@gmail.com or call 802-289-2495.