Lisa Murray, new member of River Artisan Cooperative

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The River Artisan Cooperative in Bellows Falls is excited to welcome a new member to our roster. Lisa Murray is a well-know local artist, whose work is in many shops and galleries in this region, and we are delighted to have her things among our offerings. These include beautiful marbled silk scarves and candles. Lisa also does painting with alcohol inks, a creative process with produces unique images which she puts on box paintings.

Lisa taught art at Springfield High School for many years. She did marbling with her students, and in her last year there also worked with the alcohol ink process with her students. She loved teaching these older students, and now in her retirement she has become a working artist and branched out with her own work. Her paintings are often seasonal, representing our Vermont landscapes and views.

Come visit us and enjoy our rich array for artistic crafts. We’re the perfect shop for finding made-in-Vermont gifts. The River Artisan Cooperative shop is located at 28 Village Square in Bellows Falls. We are open Thursday-Monday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.riverartisanscooperative.com, or call 802-591-2085.