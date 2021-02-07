Lift someone’s spirit with artist cards

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – What a lovely surprise to get a personal note, card, or letter in the mail. Brighten someone’s day by surprising them with a written visit from you. Gallery at the VAULT has dozens of imaginative notecards and postcards. Send a colorful postcard by Tim Campbell, cards with flowers by Dan O’Donnell or Robert O’Brien, animals by Joanna Alix or Sarah Waite, photographs by Richard Cofrancesco to name a few. We’ve also made up some free packets of blank cards that include decorations for you to add. This is a great project for all ages to take, make, and send.

We miss not having our annual chocolate tasting. In addition to sharing all that delicious chocolate from Vermont vendors, it was a sweet fundraiser that helped support our community art programs. This year we do have free Lake Champlain Chocolates placed around the gallery for you to find when you visit. Please do consider giving Gallery at the VAULT a little love by making a donation.

Find out about upcoming classes and exhibits, Open Wall themes, and see Jamie Townsend’s “Curvature” show.

Come in to Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Order online at www.galleryvault.org. This shows a partial collection of the most easily shipped items of what we have in the gallery. You can also order and pay online or by phone and we’ll arrange a convenient curbside pick-up time.

Looking for a special gift? Email galleryvault@vermontel.net or call 802-885-7111.