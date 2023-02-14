Leland & Gray hosts a Mardi Gras Party

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Leland & Gray’s Journey Away (formerly Journey East) program is hosting a Mardi Gras party this Friday, Feb. 17 from 6-9 p.m. in Dutton Gym. The event is a fundraiser for Journey Away Climate Disasters, a nine day field course happening this March in New York City and New Orleans to learn about the impact and mitigation of climate disasters.

This project began as a Project Based Learning (PBL) course last fall and will continue through the end of the school year, looking at the impact of climate disasters in Vermont. The Mardi Gras party will include cajun inspired drinks and snacks and a small silent auction with items to bid on, including a cord of wood, ski passes to Mt. Snow, a handmade spice cabinet, dog training, and more. Party guests will learn about the field course and will have the opportunity to sponsor various experiences, like tickets to the UN Headquarters in New York or a Bayou Tour in Louisiana. In partnership with Vermont Folklife, students will be collecting oral histories from community members about weather events and travel experiences that have been particularly impactful. Ely White, one of the students in the Journey Away PBL course, said “I think it is the opportunity to go somewhere outside of our Vermont bubble that I am most excited about. We don’t have a lot of diversity in Windham County, so seeing two major cities with lots of diverse people and culture will be very interesting.” Journey Away has received support from The Stratton Foundation, West River Education District, and donations from local businesses and individuals. This is a drug and alcohol free event. For questions, to RSVP, or to learn more about how you can support, please email Journey Away Director, Jessa Harger at jharger@windhamcentral.org.