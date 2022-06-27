LAHS, “North Derry: From the Marble Works to the Freight Wagon”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s 2022 history show features photos, paintings, and artifacts chronicling the history of North Londonderry. Also on exhibit will be items that pay tribute to two adored Londonderry legends, Doctor Pingree, who was the town’s only doctor for many years; and Jim Twitchell, town clerk, town treasurer, firefighter, and community cheerleader.

The show will be on display at the Custer Sharp House, the headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, from July 2 to Aug. 13. The Custer Sharp is located at 2461 Middletown Road. Hours are Wednesdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., or by appointment. Admission is free.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon, helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town. Bringing stories of the past to light. Igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived. Presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area.

Visit the LAHS website for more information on other events and programming at www.LAHSVT.org. To schedule an appointment email us at lahs1780@gmail.