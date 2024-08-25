LAHS Local Artist Show runs through Oct. 7

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Art and Historical Society’s annual local artist show is on display through Oct. 7. From watercolor to oil, prints to pastels, landscapes to line drawings, this exhibit showcases the talents of our area artists. All work is framed and available for purchase with 20% of the proceeds benefitting the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. Support local artists, expand your collection of iconic Vermont scenes, or simply come enjoy the creativity this area inspires.

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is headquartered in the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road, Londonderry. Exhibit hours are Wednesday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 pm., or by appointment.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon, helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town, bringing stories of the past to light, igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived, and presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area.

Visit the LAHS website, www.lahsvt.org, for more information on other events and programming, or email us at LAHS1780@gmail.com.