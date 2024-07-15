LONDONDERRY, Vt. – All are invited to the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society’s (LAHS) 18th Century Dinearound on Friday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m., at our headquarters at the Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road. Enjoy a rousing evening of libation and traditional fare at our annual fundraiser. Tickets are tier-priced per person, per patron, and per benefactor.

The Custer Sharp House will be decked out in colonial splendor. Traditional fare will include hearty punches, soups, stews, and desserts from the 18th century. Our annual fundraiser is a summer tradition filled with camaraderie, great food, and lots of laughs.

The mission of the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is to be a beacon – helping people understand the rich history and culture of our little town. Bringing stories of the past to light. Igniting curiosity and awareness of how earlier Londonderry residents lived and thrived. Presenting creative works by past and current artists that highlight the rich cultural dimensions of our area. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

RSVP for the Dinearound by July 26 on our website, www.lahsvt.org. Questions, please call 802-558-4961. For more information on other events and programming, visit our website or our Facebook page, Londonderry Arts And Historical Society. To schedule an appointment, email us at lahs1780@gmail.com.