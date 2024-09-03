La Sonora Mazuren comes to the Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Colombian “indie-tropical” group La Sonora Mazuren on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.

La Sonora Mazuren is the latest addition to the already-rich indie-tropical scene out of Bogota, Colombia. Deeply rooted in the popular sounds and rhythms of South America, the group draws from cumbia, chicha, guaracha, champeta, and other styles mostly from Ecuador, Colombia, and Peru.

Far from being folklorists or revivalists, La Sonora Mazuren combines synthesizers and electric guitars with accordion and percussion to create a futuristic style indebted to early pioneers such as Polibio Mayorga or Bogota’s own Eblis Alvarez, of Meridian Brothers fame, who also produced their debut album. The result is a psychedelic feast reminiscent of the golden years of Tropicalia.

“This is their first ever U.S. tour, brought to us by our friends at Barbes in Brooklyn. This cumbia band has been making waves without ever having toured in the U.S. I think that this group is on their way to being a big name in cumbia,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The group has an infectious style that inspires people to dance. We’re excited to bring them to southern Vermont for this tour.”

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Robertson Paper Company Field is located at 21 Island Street in Bellows Falls. Tickets discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org, and kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.

This concert is supported in part by the Bellows Falls Area Development Corporation.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe & Catering, Southern Vermont Solar, and Confluence Acupuncture.