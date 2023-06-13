PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present contemporary bluegrass, Americana, and folk trio the Kruger Brothers at Next Stage on Friday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

In their ever-expanding body of work, Jens Kruger (banjo and vocals), Uwe Kruger (guitar and lead vocals), and Joel Landsberg (bass and vocals) personify the spirit of exploration and innovation that forms the core of the American musical tradition. Although initially staying fairly close to a traditional repertoire, the Kruger Brothers later turned to songwriting and composition in order to draw more closely from their personal experiences. Their ability to infuse themes and forms of classical music into folk music creates a unique sound that has made them a fixture within the world of acoustic music.

In addition to the honesty of their songwriting, the melodic banjo style of Jens Kruger has become a hallmark of the trio’s work. Based on the three-finger bluegrass style popularized by Earl Scruggs, Jens’ playing is differentiated by long melodic passages and a more complex compositional foundation, often building on jazz or classical themes and techniques. In recognition of his style and skill, Jens Kruger is an inductee to the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, and is the fourth recipient of the coveted Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, selected by a committee that includes fellow banjo players Martin, Pete Wernick, Béla Fleck, Alison Brown, J.D. Crowe, and Tony Trischka.

Originally from Switzerland, brothers Uwe and Jens Kruger began playing North American folk music at an early age, and were particularly inspired by the recordings of Doc Watson, Flatt and Scruggs, Bill Monroe, and other progenitors of country, bluegrass, and folk music. Their first public performances were as a duo, busking on the streets of cities throughout Europe. After gaining a recording contract, as well as a radio show on SRG SSR, the Swiss public broadcaster, they teamed up with bass player Joel Landsberg, inaugurating a trio that has been playing professionally together since 1995.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets can be purchased online in advance, or at the door for an additional fee. There is also a virtual ticket option. For information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.

Next Stage Arts serves southeastern Vermont as a regional cultural hub, arts producer, and instigator of meaningful cultural experiences. Founded in 2010 as a nonprofit organization, Next Stage Arts is a transformative, community-centered project dedicated to revitalizing Putney’s cultural and economic village center through excellence in arts programming, valuing diversity as a springboard for nurturing community.

For more information and updates, or to purchase tickets, please go to www.nextstagearts.org.