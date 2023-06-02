Kinhaven Young Artists classical concert

WESTON, Vt. – Residents of Weston and nearby towns have enjoyed concerts by the students and faculty of Kinhaven Music School for years. Kinhaven has traditionally offered senior (high school) and junior (middle school) sessions. In early June of 2015, Kinhaven launched the tremendously successful Young Artist Seminar. Its students, who are mainly in college and graduate school, work closely with dedicated and experienced teachers for one week, and then perform concerts for the community.

In addition to the opportunity to perform, the program’s outreach concerts are a chance for Kinhaven students to establish friendships with their neighbors by giving back to the local community. The Young Artist Seminar is committed to the highest artistic and educational standards, and to a spirit of community, squarely in line with Kinhaven’s core values.

Old Parish Church (OPC) is proud to have hosted one of the inaugural concerts of the Young Artists back in 2015. The group has returned annually (except for a hiatus due to Covid) and will again in 2023, performing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Their concerts last just over one hour, and have been highly popular. This year’s program will consist of works by Anton Arensky, Louise Farrenc, and Felix Mendelssohn, arranged for brass quintet by Verne Reynolds. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early to be assured of seating.

Kinhaven was founded by visionaries David and Dorothy Dushkin, and cultivated by pioneering music educators Jerry and Nancy Bidlack. Since 2011, Deborah Buck and Tony Mazzocchi have served as executive directors, and Adam Grabois is the Director of the Young Artist Seminar.

This concert is a presentation of OPC’s Hearts and Voices Performance Series. Revenues from the performances are donated to benefit recognized nonprofit organizations serving the local area. In this instance, patrons are asked to donate to benefit Just Neighbors, a volunteer organization dedicated to assisting our neighbors in crisis by ensuring that individuals have basic life necessities.

Old Parish Church is located on Route 100, on the left as you enter Weston from the south.