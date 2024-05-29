Kids’ art at Custer Sharp

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society invites the public to see a fabulous display of children’s art on the first two Saturdays in June. The Custer Sharp House, 2461 Middletown Road in Londonderry, will be open on June 1 and June 8, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. both days. Painting, prints, collage, and sculpture created by students in K-8 at Flood Brook School will be on display at the historic house once owned by Bernadine Custer. This is a chance to see a wonderful collection of lanterns created for The Flood Brook Lantern Festival if you missed it earlier in the year. It’s also the perfect stop for a visit before or after the Londonderry Farmers Market, with lots of parking available.

The student art show, “Kids’Art @ CusterSharp,” is an annual tradition that has continued at the Custer Sharp House for over 30 years. This year, Flood Brook art teacher Maria French has put together a fine collection of work to share.

For more information, you may contact caseyjunkerbailey@gmail.com.