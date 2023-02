CAVENDISH, Vt. – We’ve had mud then snow then mud again, so paint some color back into your world by creating a unique birdhouse. Are you inspired by a pirate ship, a saloon, a castle, a duplex, or something more traditional? Many styles are on display at the Village Clipper in Proctorsville, thanks to Hannah, so select one that tickles your fancy and create a sunnier vision. Your work will support the annual Birds & Blooms fundraiser June 24. Thank you from the Cavendish Streetscapes Committee.