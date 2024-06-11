Keith Murphy album release concert at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an album release concert for Keith Murphy and Band’s “Bright as Amber,” at Next Stage on Friday, June 21, at 7:30 p.m.

For many years, Keith Murphy has been forging a distinctive sound in the world of traditional song. He grew up surrounded by the rich tradition of his native Newfoundland and over the course of his later travels has incorporated elements of many other traditions, including the repertoire of his adopted home in Vermont. He is a noted instrumentalist, and well known for his playing with Nightingale, Childsplay, Boston Revels, Tony Barrand, Hanneke Cassel, Yann Falquet, and his most enduring collaborator, his wife and fiddler Becky Tracy. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Brattleboro Music Center’s Northern Roots Festival.

After three acoustic-based solo recordings, Keith turned to a new instrumental lineup for his most recent solo project, “Bright as Amber,” which delicately incorporates bass, drums, and electric guitar over his fingerstyle acoustic guitar and singing of old songs. Bringing this sound to the stage is a band of incredible musicianship. Anand Nayak is a Grammy-nominated producer and multi-instrumentalist who crafts beautifully sensitive and atmospheric textures on electric guitar; Richie Barshay who has played with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Natalie Merchant, and Bobby McFerrin, is member of the Klezmatics, and is a drummer of astounding range and musicality; Ty Gibbons is an acclaimed composer for film and TV, and a member of the Vermont indie folk band Red Heart the Ticker. As an acoustic bass player, he melds an understanding of traditional folk song with his other wide-ranging musical talents. Keith is very excited to bring this fresh and unique combination of musicians to Next Stage for a debut performance.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.