“Joyful Calligraphy” workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to have Jorika Stockwell back with a new calligraphy workshop, “Joyful Calligraphy,” Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jorika is a pleasure to work with and oh so knowledgeable.

Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writing the word “joy.” You will cover basic pen skills, or if you already know calligraphy, you will learn some interesting twists. At the end, you will create a simple greeting card from your most joyful work.

Pilot parallel 2.4mm pens will be available for purchase in class or bring your own 2-3mm flat pen/nib. Ink is provided. There is a material fee as well as registration. Register by Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.