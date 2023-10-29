Joyful Calligraphy at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to have Jorika Stockwell back with a new calligraphy workshop, entitled “Joyful Calligraphy,” on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jorika is a pleasure to work with, and highly knowledgeable.

Learn several different styles and scripts of calligraphy through writingthe word “joy.” You will cover basic pen skills, or if you already know calligraphy, you will learn some interesting twists. At the end, you will create a simple greeting card from your most joyful work.

Pilot parallel 2.4 mm pens will be available for purchase in class, or bring your own 2-3mm flat pen/nib. Ink is provided. There is a small materials fee, and the registration fee is discounted for members. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 8.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in

Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.