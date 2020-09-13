Journey Collage online at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Anyone can do collage! Gallery at the VAULT is pleased to offer this fun collage workshop with Angie Follensbee-Hall via Zoom Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1-4 p.m., with a 15-minute break.

Create a simple collage and mixed media picture that tells a story about someone or something that has meaning in your life. This collage can help us to envision our direction or journey. It includes meditation, journaling, simple collage instruction, and final reflection. Learn how to layer design images, use different glue, and add words to create meaning in your art.

This class is for beginners and experienced artists ages 7 and up. Children under 7 will need a parent helping. A materials list will be provided at the gallery or via email. Angie is providing links on the list for ease of purchase of materials. Many items can be found at home or your local hardware store.

Please call, email, or come into VAULT to register. Registration needs to be by Friday, Sept. 18 so that Angie can prepare and send you the information you need. She will email you with the link before the meeting.

Angie is a mixed media and handmade paper artist. Her inspiration comes from the world of nature, spirit, and myth. Angie holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Arts in the Education of Creative Practice. She has won several awards, including the Bjorvard Drawing Award, and New Hampshire League of Craftsmen Best in 2D design. She is also a certified yoga teacher, E-RYT 500, an energy worker, a traditional herbalist, and has taught and designed art courses at Granite State College and area art centers.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.