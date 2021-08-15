Josh Panda Elton John Tribute Concert to benefit Okemo Mountain School

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Mountain School is hosting Josh Panda, an Elton John tribute band, in the courtyard at Jackson Gore over Labor Day Weekend. The concert is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, from 1-4 p.m. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for at www.okemomountainschool.org or at the door.

The concert is graciously being sponsored by William Raveis Vermont Properties and proceeds benefit Okemo Mountain School.

Okemo Mountain School, celebrating 30 years in operation this winter, is a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to the academic and athletic development of serious snow sports athletes. Student athletes are given the opportunity to train in alpine ski racing, snowboarding, or freestyle skiing, while pursuing a rigorous course of academic study. Okemo Mountain School relies heavily on fundraisers like the Josh Panda Elton John Tribute Concert to help keep tuition affordable.

For further information, please contact Kate Foster at kfoster@okemomountainschool.org or 802-228-1112.