Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival returns for Mini-Fest

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. – Jenny Brook, nominated for the 2013 and 2014 International Bluegrass Music Association Event of the Year, is back after having to postpone the 20th Year Jenny Brook Celebration two years in a row due to Covid. It will be hosting its very first Mini-Fest to be held Oct. 8-10 on the beautiful Tunbridge Fairgrounds, 1 Fairground Lane, Tunbridge, Vt.

Gates open for early bird onsite camping Tuesday, Oct. 5 at noon. The Mini-Fest isn’t very mini; this three-day music-packed event showcasing the finest in national and homegrown bluegrass music will be an event you’ll want to attend again! The only difference from the events that normally take place in June is that it doesn’t offer the side stages. Music will be presented on the outside Main Stage during the day and then move inside after the dinner break.

Advanced pricing increases Sept. 1. There are plenty of sites available for rough camping and a more limited number of sites with water and electric hook-ups for an additional fee. To take advantage of this, visit www.jennybrookbluegrass.com. There will also be tickets available at the gate!

This year’s festival features Grammy-nominated Po’ Ramblin’ Boys who have recently been nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year. In addition, other award-winning acts will grace the Jenny Brook stage, including five-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Dale Ann Bradley, who is also nominated again this year for this award. She’ll be performing as a trio. IBMA’s current and two-time recipient of the Male Vocalist of the Year, Danny Paisley, with his band The Southern Grass will be with us by popular demand!

They’ll all find out right before the Jenny Brook MiniFest so hopefully we can celebrate that win with them. The schedule is rounded out by performances from the Amanda Cook Band, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Zink & Company, Michelle Canning Band, Robinson Gospel Sing and your hosts, The Seth Sawyer Band.