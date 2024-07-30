Japanese painting class at Weston Library

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Library is offering a free class for adults on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 3-4 p.m., art teacher Casey Junker Bailey will introduce participants to the art of Japanese painting. Working with bamboo brushes and Sumi ink, students will learn delicate brushstrokes and create their own Japanese style pagoda paintings.

No experience or special skills are required. Sign up is suggested as space is limited; RSVP to frontporchwilder@gmail.com. For more information on this and other programs for children and adults, contact the library at 802-824-0045. The library is located at 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston.