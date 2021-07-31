Jamie Ward is back at the Belmont Green

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Jamie Ward, aka Mr. Pianoman, is back on Mount Holly’s Belmont Green Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. The concert is free.

The Mount Holly Community Assoc. presents their longest starring musician, Jamie Ward. This energetic piano player will play all those classic sing-alongs plus his favorite jazz and blues songs. He loves that New Orleans style and plays ‘til it’s dark and then some.

Bring a chair. It’s rain or shine, and a great way to catch a sunset and meet your neighbors. Come on down this Thursday night!

Mr. Pianoman always has a contest that everyone can win. This year the first prize is a Belmont General Store pizza with two toppings and second prize is a Belmont burger combo. So come by and pick the winning song title, and you could be munching good food.