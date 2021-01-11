Jamie Townsend new art exhibit “Curvature”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is excited to present a show of new works by beloved artist Jamie Townsend on view until Feb. 27. “Curvature” is a body of work created during this past year.

The circular formats have been showing up in Jamie’s outdoor work for the past couple of years, but now the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have brought the circles to his canvases and structural paintings.

“Getting away from corners and simplifying the imagery was a natural way of dealing with what was going on in society this past year. Moving in, feeling the nurturing spirit, and comfort of the circle, seeing as the eye naturally sees. As a society, we have had to organize our lives and minds differently. This new place is therapeutic,” says Townsend.

Jamie Townsend grew up locally and continues to live and work here. It’s inspiring for him to feel this familiarity around him. For the past three years, he has divided his time working and showing in Europe.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or Facebook. Handicapped accessible.