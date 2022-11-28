Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – There will be a special co-headline matinee concert with Americana Act of the Year nominee Jake Swamp and The Pine plus Derek Sensale of Pinedrop at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

Jake Swamp and The Pine is Drew Zieff: one guy with a beard, a guitar, a voice, foot-stomping percussion, and gumption. His live shows seamlessly ebb and flow between the energy of a full band and the intimacy of a singer-songwriter, with songs ranging from powerful acoustic anthems to knee-slapping hoedowns to slow and somber waltzes.

A New England Music Awards nominee for ‘Americana Act of the Year’ and ‘Roots Act of the Year’, and a Boston Music Awards nominee for ‘Americana Act of The Year’ and ‘Vocalist of The Year’, this show will be a stop on the Jake Swamp and the Pine “Simpson and Banks” album release tour, and is scheduled just a few days before his performance at the Rockwood Music Hall in NYC.

“… strikes to the heart of what Americana music is all about.” – MusicBoxPete

Derek Sensale, the driving force behind the well-loved but on-hiatus Brattleboro-based string band Pinedrop, will play original folk songs rooted in tradition and generously dusted with Vermont soil. Since 2019 he’s been keeping a relatively low profile, writing and starting a family, and Stage 33 Live is honored to be part of his return to public performance.

Tickets are cheaper in advance or can be purchased at the door. Limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed. The Covid protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any Covid symptoms.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; coffee / soda / juice / water and weird snacks available by donation. More information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be happening, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, the Bellows Falls Opera House, and the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project that helped fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.