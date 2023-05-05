SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you remember making your first paper airplane or paper crane, the joy of learning and mastering how to fold paper-based creations?

Gloria Dufield is bringing you an opportunity to have that fun and mastery with “Intro to Origami” at Gallery at the VAULT on Saturday, May 20, from 1-3 p.m.

Starting with the basic valley and mountain folds, you will practice and then use double-sided origami paper to create at least three origami creations – a butterfly, a crane, and a frog that actually jumps. Double-sided origami paper and a plastic bone folder tool for making crisp folds will be provided. They make great little gifts, and your new skill can be shared.

Please register by May 17. There is a registration fee, and a fee for materials.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.