“Into the Northwest Passage,” photographs at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Have you ever wanted to see the Arctic? Here is your chance, right here in Springfield, at Gallery at the VAULT.

We have a show of incredible photos by Gene Parulis at the VAULT, on view until Oct. 30. There will be a reception on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5-6:30 p.m. Gene will be here to tell you about the photos and his expedition to the Artic. Come be awed by the magnificence of nature.

Parulis traveled from Greenland to Kugluktuk in Western Canada. “Into the Northwest Passage” was the theme of the expedition, as it focused on the rich history behind the quest to discover a sea route between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The photographs on exhibit provide a vivid glimpse into this vast region, comprising spectacular landscapes, monumental glaciers and icebergs, and the poignant passage of humankind. The photos are stunning.

Parulis has been photographing the world for over fifty years. He has lived, taught, and traveled in many countries, and has had art residencies in China, Europe, and New Mexico. His photographs have appeared in numerous publications. He has recently returned from a trek in the Mustang region of Nepal.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Fridays. from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org, or stop by the gallery. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.