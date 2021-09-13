“Inner Thought” Fine Art Show at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. “Inner Thought” will feature a new collection of conceptual fine art paintings by Kristin Llamas Sept. 17 through Oct. 31.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to feature Tennessee-based artist Kristin Llamas. The exhibition will feature her new collection of her large-scale conceptual oil paintings. Inspired by the idea that art helps us understand ourselves, each other, and the world around us, Llamas’ art focuses on history, culture, and philosophy through both beauty and mindfulness. Llamas’ paintings are beautiful minimalistic realism. She follows a linear creative process in the development of each idea, often culminating in witty unrelated objects filling the picture plane. The paintings become visual conundrums to be solved by the viewer.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy the third show of the 2021 season.

To preview the show, purchase works or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. The artist reception dates are still pending and will be listed on the website. Masks are required at this time inside the gallery. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.