Indie filmmaker opportunity at Bellows Falls Opera House

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Opera House is a municipally-owned film and live event venue located in the heart of Bellows Falls. In an effort to provide accessible opportunities for independent filmmakers to screen their films in a fully operational theater, the Bellows Falls Opera House has created BFFilms in special arrangement with Rockingham Entertainment Development (RED).

BFFilms seeks to offer a variety of films to the public by inviting independent filmmakers to present commercially viable projects without the burden of excessive upfront costs. BFFilms will work with filmmakers to publicize the screening. Ticket sales will be handled through the Bellows Falls Opera House website.

Susan MacNeil is the principal representative of BFFilms. “For decades I have been involved one way or another in the arts and film community in southern New Hampshire and Vermont,” she says. “Living in Bellows Falls has allowed me to really appreciate the opera house, an iconic theater approaching its 100th anniversary in 2026. Recent improvements to theater infrastructure ensures an enjoyable experience for presenter and viewer alike. As interest in the 0pera house among both live performers and independent filmmakers has increased substantially in 2023 and 2024, we felt it was time to create a program that fills a niche, benefiting indie filmmakers while bringing increased traffic to the opera house.”

The initiative is meant to support the strong independent filmmaker community throughout New England. A meet and greet will be held for interested filmmakers at Ciao Popolo, located on The Square in Bellows Falls, across from the opera house, on Monday, June 10. Arrive at 6:30 p.m., as Popolo will be open for drinks and dinner. RSVP preferred by emailing susan@svidol.com. Detailed information about BFFilms will be distributed at that time.