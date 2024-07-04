Impact Children’s Theatre returns to COH

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Experience a summer of magic, adventure, and timeless tales as Claremont Opera House (COH) proudly announces the highly anticipated return of Impact Children’s Theatre. Starting right after the Fourth of July holiday, this professional touring children’s theater company will captivate audiences with a new fairytale every week for six weeks. With a lineup of beloved stories brought to life by a talented cast, this is a theatrical experience not to be missed.

The schedule of performances is as follows: “The Emperor’s New Clothes” on July 5, “Return to Oz” on July 12, “Neverland” on July 19, “Hansel and Gretel” on July 26, “Lost in Wonderland” on Aug. 2, and “Rapunzel” on Aug. 9. All shows are on Fridays at 10 a.m.

Thanks to the generous support of the Couch Family Foundation, all child tickets for those aged under 18 are free, making this an accessible and delightful event for families. Adult tickets are affordably priced, ensuring that everyone can experience the joy of live theater.

Impact Children’s Theatre, known for its professional touring productions, brings these stories to life with a cast of five skilled actors, vibrant set pieces, enchanting costumes, dynamic props, and original music. Each 45-minute adaptation is crafted to entertain both children and adults, creating a shared experience of wonder and delight.

Join us at the historic Claremont Opera House for a magical journey through classic fairytales that inspire and entertain. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family for a summer of storytelling, adventure, and enchantment. The Claremont Opera House also thanks Bank of New Hampshire for their sponsorship to help bring these theater performances to our community, and Violet’s Book Exchange in downtown Claremont for their youth engagement support.

Purchase tickets for adults online at www.cohnh.org. You may also call in at 603-542-4433, or schedule an appointment to visit the box office at 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H. An additional convenience fee will be applied for tickets purchased through the box office.