ATHENS, Vt. – The Athens Brick Meetinghouse Committee in conjunction with the Athens Historic Preservation Society is hosting an ice cream social and a concert featuring Bard Owl Sunday, Aug. 8 at the 1817 Brick Meetinghouse in Athens, Vt.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with an ice cream sundae “buffet bar” set up on the lawn. Concertgoers are invited to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy on the Meetinghouse Common prior to the concert.

Bard Owl is a lively Williamsville-based music duo, comprised of T. Breeze Verdant on guitar, vocals, and stomp box and Annie Landenberger on vocals and percussion. Bard Owl has been playing the region since 2016 offering warm harmonies, driving rhythms, and an eclectic mix of old tunes, new, and original. They’ve spent the past year plus building their repertoire in the direction of blues-jazz types of tunes and finessing their sound, while working on recordings and a web presence. Eric Cantos will join them on harmonica for this concert.

The concert will start at 5 p.m. in the Meetinghouse. There is a suggested donation. Additionally, raffle tickets will be on sale for a cord-plus of hard maple firewood. You will also find information and can submit a bid for our silent auction on a great load of local rough-cut hemlock donated by a friend of the Meetinghouse.

All proceeds go to support ongoing efforts to preserve this historic gem. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the Athens Historic Preservation Society to further our efforts to preserve Meetinghouse.

The Athens Brick Meetinghouse is historically significant to the Windham County region of Vermont, and particularly the 12 surrounding towns, which comprised the “Old Athens Circuit” – Grafton, Rockingham, Townshend, Londonderry, Weston, Chester, Acton, Springfield, Landgrove, Windham, Putney and Mount Holly. Circuit preachers from Athens traveled out to these towns to perform religious services. Quarterly camp meetings with congregants from these towns often lasted two days at this “Mother Church.”

For more information, contact Sherry Maher at 802-869-2141 or email athensmeetinghouse1817@gmail.com, or follow Athens Meetinghouse on Facebook.