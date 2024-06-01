Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Prepare to be captivated and entertained as the mesmerizing Frank Santos Jr., the R-rated hypnotist, takes the stage on June 8, starting at 7:30 p.m. This one-night-only event at the historic Claremont Opera House (COH) promises a unique blend of comedy, hypnosis, and audience participation that delivers a night out to remember.

Frank Santos Jr. is renowned for his hilarious and high-energy performances that turn the audience into the stars of the show. Attend with friends or make new ones in the crowd as Frank transforms volunteers into singers, dancers, and much more for endless amazement. Each performance is uniquely tailored to the audience, ensuring an evening filled with limitless variations and nonstop laughter.

Be advised, the show contains mature themes and is open to adults 18 and over only.

Secure tickets now, and get ready for a night of laughter and unforgettable fun with Frank Santos Jr., the R-rated hypnotist. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to be part of a show where anything can happen.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the COH website, www.cohnh.org, to purchase tickets online, or call the box office at 603-542-4433. Concessions, including beer and wine, are now available at a majority of Claremont Opera House events, and are served after doors open as well as during intermission.