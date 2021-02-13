“Heart Beat. A Walk in the Forest” exhibit at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is delighted to present “Heart Beat. A Walk in the Forest,” a show of works by Charles Norris-Brown of Bellows Falls viewable through March 31. Please watch Charles’s Facebook livestream talk about the artworks Friday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

Take a moment to remember the joy and wonder of childhood and the forest. The theme is a child discovering the forest, how our lives are intricately enmeshed with the world of nature around us. Bring your children to the exhibit.

Charles is a children’s book author and illustrator. He describes his work as “starting with joy, that spontaneous feeling of happiness, to the promise brought by the evening star in the sky and the forest beyond the window, to the glee of chickadees flying around your head, to the miracle of trillium blooming in the forest, watercolors done plein air in the forest itself, to the delight of the cold on your fingers, to climbing a tree into the sunlight, looking up at the sun, to the spirits and tricksters – the people of the forest. We all share in the same heartbeat.”

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. We are handicap accessible.