Hanneke Cassel Band at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present Hanneke Cassel Band, featuring Keith Murphy and Jenna Moynihan, plus Yann Falquet, at Next Stage on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m.

Effervescent and engaging, Boston-based fiddler Hanneke Cassel’s fiddle music fuses influences from the Isle of Skye and Cape Breton with Americana grooves and musical innovations. She has performed and traveled across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Hanneke’s music is a blend of the contemporary and traditional, described by the Boston Globe as “exuberant and rhythmic, somehow wild and innocent, delivered with captivating melodic clarity and an irresistible playfulness.”

The Hanneke Cassel Band features Jenna Moynihan on five-string fiddle/vocals, and Keith Murphy on guitar/vocals. Jenna Moynihan is regarded as one of the best in the new generation of fiddle players. Versatile and inventive, her fiddling style draws strongly from the Scottish tradition, but is in no way bound by it. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Jenna performs as part of a duo with cutting edge harpist Mairi Chaimbeul and is the regular fiddler for the Seamus Egan Project. Newfoundland-born guitarist Keith Murphy began absorbing his native musical languages – folk songs, ballads, and dance music – from an early age. A proficient multi-instrumentalist, he has long applied considerable energy to the rhythmic side of music, becoming a valued band member and highly sought-after sideman on guitar, mandolin, and foot percussion.

Together, the Hanneke Cassel Band creates a cutting-edge acoustic sound that retains the integrity and spirit of the Scottish tradition.

Yann Falquet is a very active and creative acoustic guitar player on the Quebecois music scene. He has explored many styles of music, and completed a bachelor’s degree in jazz. Since then, he has developed a personal guitar style for Quebec folk music, inspired by the playing of the accompanists of different cultures (Brittany, Scandinavia, Ireland, North America).

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. There is also a livestream option. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.