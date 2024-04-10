Hand-stitching flowers in texture and color at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is happy to offer “Hand Stitching Flowers in Texture and Color,” a fiber workshop with Julie Crabtree on April 27, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Gallery at the VAULT.

Create your own piece of freestyle stitchery, art-rich in color and texture. No prior knowledge is required; there will be step-by-step instructions on a ready-to-stitch background. Three simple stitches are used, as well as applique flowers. All materials are provided. Bring scissors and large-eye type needles.

Julie has been teaching workshops in creative mixed media stitchery, free motion sewing, hand stitchery including experimental work, and creating design through art exploration. She has degrees from Mansfield College of Arts and the City and Guilds of London, England, and has won many awards for her work. Her teaching background is extensive, having taught beginners to advanced levels in England and the U.S.

“Julie is encouraging and inspiring at all level. She works individually with each student. I really appreciate the personal advice on my efforts.”

The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. There is also a materials fee. Please register by Wednesday, April 17.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org. The gallery is ADA accessible.