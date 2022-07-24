“Hair” comes to stage at Weston Playhouse

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Theater Company presents the American tribal love-rock musical, “Hair,” playing July 20 through Aug. 13 at the Weston Playhouse.

Celebrate the summer of love with a group of young Americans ready to create a world of harmony and understanding. For the first time ever, this legendary rock musical with books and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado bursts onto the Playhouse stage. Its Grammy award-winning score, with music by Galt MacDermot, includes celbratory hits such as “Good Morning, Starshine,” “Manchester, England,” and “Aquarius.”

Director Susanna Gellert says, “’Hair’ is about a group of people imagining the world as it could be, coming together, and saying, ‘What if we all loved each other a little more? What if we all connected with each other a little bit better? What if we all treasured each other and took care of each other’s lives as much as possible?’”

As Weston’s own Executive Artistic Director, Susanna Gellert has taken on the exciting task of bringing this legendary musical to life. Her directing work on Weston stages includes the “The Fantasticks” (2019) and “Ring of Fire” (2021). Prior to leading Weston, Gellert was Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at New York’s acclaimed Theatre for a New Audience, producing award-winning productions of Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth,” and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s “An Octoroon.”

“Hair” plays at the Weston Playhouse, located at 703 Main St., Weston, Vt. Discounts are available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents.

Weston Theater Company builds on and enhances the unique assets of its Vermont village campus to produce a diverse, entertaining, and challenging season of live professional theater and high impact events; enrich the theater-going experience with education and outreach programs for all ages; and make significant contributions to the American theater through training programs, play development, and retreats. It is a non-profit organization supported in part by funds from the National Endowment for the Arts and an ever-growing family of individuals and organizations who believe in the impact the performing arts make on its community. Learn more at www.westontheater.org.