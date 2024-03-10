Gypsy Reel to play St. Patrick’s Day shows

REGION – The St. Patrick’s weekend sees Gypsy Reel – the Celtic band that rocks – playing several shows in the area. Known for playing high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition, but garnered from the whole world, their legendary St. Patrick’s shows will have your toes tapping, hands clapping, and voices raised with all your favorite Irish songs and dance tunes.

The lineup includes talented banjoist, guitarist, and vocalist Claudine Langille; Graham Parker on fiddle and vocals; Camille Parker on mandolin, bodhran, and vocals; Jon Scaife on guitar; and Silas Hamilton on standup bass. Featuring wide ranging tunes, from traditional and original songs to wild sets of jigs and reels, you can catch Gypsy Reel at the following free shows.

As usual, on Thursday, March 14, they host their weekly Irish session at the Killarney in Ludlow, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

On Friday, March 15, they will be at the New American Grill in Londonderry, from 6-9 p.m. Great food and beer selections. Come early to grab a table for dinner in the music room.

Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, they will be back at their traditional St. Patrick’s home base, the Killarney in Ludlow, for 7-9:30 p.m. shows. Fantastic traditional food, drink, and music – always a great night. Get there early for a good spot.

On the afternoon of St. Patricks day, they will also play at the Bull at Okemo Base Lodge from 3-5 p.m. A welcome return for a show where a lot of local families mingle with the skiers. Be prepared to join in on the Unicorn song.

So put on some green and join Gypsy Reel to celebrate the man who wasn’t a saint, wasn’t called Patrick, and wasn’t even Irish, but is a great excuse for a lot of fun.