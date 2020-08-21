Gypsy Reel returns to Weston for their annual Labor Day concert

WESTON, Vt. – The Weston Community Association is happy to announce, in this season of cancellations, that Gypsy Reel, “the Celtic Band that Rocks,” will return for their 10th annual Labor Day concert on the Weston Green. The date is Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. Bring chairs, your friends, and a picnic.

Gypsy Reel plays high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. Higher Ground Music says, “Gypsy Reel have been perfecting their eclectic blend of Celtic and original music for over 30 years all over the world.”

Featuring fiddle, banjo, mandolin, octave mandolin, guitars, bodhran, upright bass, and stunning twin turbo vocals. Don’t miss this chance to hear these great entertainers!

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are the order of the day. As in prior years, you are invited to bring a picnic and, when actively sipping or nibbling, masks may be removed. When listening or chatting, please put ‘em on. Everyone’s safety must be a priority.

In the event of rain, the concert will have to be canceled, as there is no appropriate local indoor venue that can safely accommodate an assemblage of this size during the pandemic.

There is no cost to attend. Voluntary donations will be accepted on behalf of the Farrar Park Association, an organization of nine ladies, which has owned and maintained the idyllic Weston Green since 1886, and who make this lovely space available for community events such as this. The concert is hosted and sponsored by the Weston Community Association, stewards of the Weston Playhouse building, the Museums of Weston, and Cold Spring Memorial Park.