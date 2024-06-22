Gypsy Reel at Ludlow Bandstand

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is now over 40 years since Graham and Camille Parker moved to Ludlow and formed Gypsy Reel. The Ludlow bandstand on the green seemed like the perfect place for a summer concert, so they started a tradition that continues to this day. Now with the kind support of the Ludlow Recreation Department, Gypsy Reel is happy to launch this year’s Summer Concert Series.

Featuring fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, standup bass, and stunning four-part harmonies, and presenting original and tradition music garnered from the whole world but with a Celtic twist, Claudine, Camille, Graham, and Silas look forward to seeing you at the bandstand on Sunday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m.