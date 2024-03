LUDLOW, Vt. – On Monday, March 11, Gypsy Reel will be performing at the Black River Valley Senior Center, 10 High Street. Prior to the performance, lunch will be served at 12 p.m. The menu will consist of sub grinders, chips, and homemade cookies. Reservations are appreciated, call 802-228-7421. Invite a friend and make new friends. All are welcome.