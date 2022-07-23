Grill and chill with the Vermont Workers’ Center

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Vermont Workers’ Center will host a “Grillin’ and Chillin’” event on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the Moose Family Center, located at 59 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be free grilled food and sides.

This even is part of the Workers’ Center’s “Healthcare Is A Human Right” campaign. There will be information about what’s in store for people on Medicaid when Vermont begins redetermining eligibility, as well as information for people who are not already on Medicaid.

People of all ages are invited to join for food, to share stories about our experiences with healthcare, and to talk about how we can move forward together on our human right to healthcare. For more information, email windham@workerscenter.org, or call 802-257-4436.