Gregorio Uribe at Cooper Field

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series is thrilled to announce that acclaimed singer-songwriter and accordionist Gregorio Uribe will be performing live at Cooper Field, located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 6 p.m. The event promises an evening filled with unforgettable music and a celebration of cultural diversity.

Gregorio Uribe, known for his passionate performances and musical versatility, has captivated audiences around the world. From prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden, to the streets of Tierra del Fuego, his talent knows no bounds. Uribe has collaborated with renowned artists across various genres, including Rubén Blades, Carlos Vives, Paquito D’Rivera, and Martina Camargo, to name just a few.

“Gregorio’s career between New York City and Bogata is legendary. He’s becoming a shining star in Latin America and beyond,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “Next Stage is excited to present artists at this point in their career, where we will be able to say we had them earlier in their careers. This will be a show that people won’t forget – dancing, Latin rhythms, and showmanship.”

Uribe’s latest album, “Hombre Absurdo,” released earlier this year, is a testament to his artistic vision. Drawing inspiration from Colombian Caribbean minstrels and literary references, the album showcases a fusion of energetic rhythms, powerful percussion, and the signature sounds of the accordion. With influences from existentialist authors, Greek mythology, and post-modernism, Uribe delivers a truly remarkable musical creation that demonstrates his expertise as a singer-songwriter and orchestrator.

Prior to “Hombre Absurdo,” Uribe released two highly acclaimed albums. “Pluma y Vino,” his debut as a singer-songwriter, showcased a vibrant mix of musical styles such as bolero, rumba, waltz, and marimba guapireña. His second album, “Cumbia Universal,” featuring Latin icon Ruben Blades, combined the rhythms of the Colombian Caribbean with big band jazz arrangements, resulting in a globally appealing sound.

Gregorio Uribe has achieved international recognition, with his works hitting the Billboard charts and receiving critical acclaim. He has performed sold-out concerts at prestigious venues like Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Teatro Colón in Bogota, and Villa Victoria Performing Arts Center in Boston. His talent has also led to collaborations with artists like Monsieur Periné, Jorge Villamizar, Mariachi Flor de Toloache, and Jorge Glem.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Gregorio Uribe has demonstrated his passion for music tourism through his project “Sounds of Colombia.” This innovative initiative allows international travelers to experience Colombia’s traditional music and connect with local musical experts.

The Bandwagon Summer Series, a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series, is excited to include Gregorio Uribe in its lineup. The series features over 20 performances, spanning various musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater, and takes place at different locations throughout Windham County. With free admission for children under 12 and a dedicated play area, the Bandwagon Summer Series offers an inclusive and enjoyable experience for all attendees. Onsite refreshments, including the popular Barr Hill cocktails, will be available, and guests are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets or fold-up chairs for maximum comfort.

Tickets for Gregorio Uribe’s performance at Cooper Field may be purchased online in advance, or at the gate for an additional fee, with children under 12 admitted for free. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness Gregorio Uribe’s electrifying live performance.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Next Stage website at www.nextstagearts.org.