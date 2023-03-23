Green Mountain Students of the Month

CHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Union High School would like to take the opportunity to recognize students who embody the spirit of our core values: relationship, respect, responsibility, and academic excellence. We have established a “Student of the Month” recognition award to honor those students who actively help make Green Mountain a vibrant school community. Following the end of the first semester we wanted to take this opportunity to launch this recognition of our students. We have selected one student per month, by grade level, since the start of the school year. A heartfelt congratulations to the students, and families of our students, who make Green Mountain a great place to be.