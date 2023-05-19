“Grease,” presented by FOLA

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium at the Ludlow Town Hall, FOLA will offer the classic movie, “Grease.”

“Grease” is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film, directed by Randal Kleiser in his feature directorial debut, from a screenplay by Bronté Woodard and an adaptation by Allan Carr, based on the stage musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. The film depicts the lives of greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John), who develop an attraction for each other during a summer romance.

The story, smoothed out and set in Southern California, involves a greaser named Danny (Travolta) who has a sweet summertime romance with Sandy, an Australian girl (Olivia Newton-John; making her character Australian was easier than coaching her American accent). When summer ends, they part forever – they think – only to find themselves at the same school, where Danny’s tough-guy image makes it hard for him to acknowledge the squeaky-clean Sandy.

The film re-creates a 1950s that exists mostly in idyllic memory. There are hot rods, malt shops, school dances, songs from the original Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey musical, and new songs written to fit the characters.

Film critic Roger Ebert noted, “The musical is being revived not because it is invaluable, but because it contains an invaluable cultural icon: the singing, dancing performance of John Travolta. It is now clear that, slumps or not, comebacks or not, Travolta is an important and enduring movie star, whose presence can redeem even a compromised ‘Grease.’”

The movie is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. Water is provided by the United Church of Ludlow. For information, call 802-228-3238, or visit www.fola.us. Doors open at 6:30 pm.