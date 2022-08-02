Grace Cottage hosts Hospital Fair Day

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Townshend Common will be buzzing with activity on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day.

Described by the Boston Globe as “New England at its Finest,” this annual fair features activities for the whole family, including a live all-day auction, bingo, a Hole-in-One putting contest, face painting, live entertainment, books, plants, art, toys, jewelry, and the ever-popular “White Elephant” booth for household goods.

In addition, classic, fair-style food booths sell burgers-n-fries, cotton candy, fried dough, baked goods and pies, fresh-squeezed lemonade, watermelon and corn on the cob, ice cream, and homemade gourmet dishes.

The auction begins at 9:30 a.m. A highlight of this year’s auction is a rare, restored 1942 Chevy pickup, which will be up for auction at 2 p.m. Proxy bids will be accepted until midnight, Aug. 5, at auctionproxybid@gracecottage.org. The minimum bid is $30,000.

The traditional Birthday Parade, for those born at Grace Cottage and in the West River Valley, will be led by the Taconic Bagpipers at 10 a.m. Raffle drawings are at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from this year’s Hospital Fair Day will be used for an expansion of the Emergency Department. All activities are run by volunteers.

There is no admission fee, and parking is free. The event is held rain or shine. No dogs allowed. For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit www.gracecottage.org/fairday.

Volunteers are welcome on Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., on the Townshend Common, to help with set up.