Grace Cottage Hospital Fair Day virtual and in person

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital will hold its 2021 Hospital Fair Day as both a virtual and an in-person event this year.

More than 200 unique items are available via the online auction, which opens for bidding Sunday, Aug. 1, and ends Sunday, Aug. 8, at www.32auctions.com/GraceCottageFairDay.

This year’s Fair Day Online Auction includes a tremendous variety of eclectic and unusual items, including artwork, furniture, stained glass, a carousel horse, bicycles, new and used generators, a pressure washer, model trains and cars, a telescope, antiques, gift certificates to area restaurants and inns, trips, and much, much more, as well as a mention in one of Archer Mayor’s upcoming books!

And a “petite” in-person Fair Day will occur on the Townshend Common Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with live music, food – sandwich wraps, homemade pies and other baked goods, White Elephant items, and 2021 Fair Day t-shirts and hats for sale. Musicians performing throughout the day include Ralph Sherman and Friends followed by Bard Owl – T. Breeze Verdant and Annie Landenberger, accompanied by Earl Cantos on harmonica.

For more information, call 802-365-9109 or visit www.gracecottage.org.