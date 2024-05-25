“Godspell” auditions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Community Players will hold auditions for “Godpsell” on Sunday, June 2, from 4-6 p.m., and on Monday, June 3, from 6-8 p.m., at the Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, Vt.

“Godspell,” conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Tebelak, with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, will be presented on Sept. 20, 21, 22, 27, and 28, at the Players Studio, 165 South Street, Springfield, Vt.

“Godspell,” a musical based on the Gospel according to Matthew, will be directed by Don Gray, with musical direction by Cindy Hughes and Kay Burge, and choreography by Kallah Turner.

The cast calls for five men and five women, who should ideally be young (teens to 30s), though that can be flexible. Those auditioning will be asked to sing a song of their choosing. They should provide sheet music for the accompanist if possible. They will also be asked to read from the script, and learn some simple choreography.

If you wish to arrange a different time to audition, or have questions about the show or the process, please contact the director at 802-952-6467.