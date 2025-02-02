Glen David Andrews Dance Party at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – The vibrant sounds of New Orleans are coming to Putney this Valentine’s Day. Glen David Andrews, a native son of the legendary Treme neighborhood, will bring his electrifying performance to Next Stage Arts on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7:30 p.m. Known for his commanding voice, fierce trombone sound, and unforgettable stage presence, Andrews will light up the night with a powerful blend of jazz, funk, gospel, and rock that will have you dancing in the aisles.

With a career that spans across genres and continents, Andrews has earned his reputation as one of New Orleans’ most dynamic musical forces. Whether collaborating with iconic acts like Galactic, Trombone Shorty, Rebirth Brass Band, and Allen Toussaint, or headlining major festivals like the New Orleans Jazz Festival, Andrews’ music transcends boundaries, and captures the heart and soul of New Orleans culture. Expect a high-energy, feel-good show that blends explosive brass sounds, soul-stirring grooves, and the infectious energy that only a true New Orleans legend can bring.

Andrews’ collaborations span a diverse array of artists, including Galactic, Rebirth Brass Band, Delfayo Marsalis, and Ivan Neville, as well as performances at some of the world’s most renowned venues like Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and The NYC Blue Note. He has also made a name for himself with his own albums, showcasing his versatility and ability to blend New Orleans roots with contemporary influences.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of New Orleans’ finest talents live in Putney. This concert is sure to be a night of unforgettable music and dancing, full of that distinctive, soul-stirring energy only Glen David Andrews can deliver.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.nextstagearts.org.