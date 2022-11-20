Gingerbread House Extravaganza 2022 at the Grafton Public Library!

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Gingerbread House Extravaganza returns to the Grafton Public Library! Visit Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 3 to enjoy Christmas in Grafton, a village-wide event, and view the full gingerbread house display at the library, stop by the library during the week preceding and enjoy the growth of our gingerbread house village, or join us as a contributor!

The Grafton Public Library seeks gingerbread makers, expert and beginner alike, for participation in a Gingerbread House Extravaganza! Whether you are looking for a fun family project or want to show off your culinary skills, the library will be delighted to display your creation.

You may choose to loan your house to the library OR donate it to the library for a Silent Auction to be held during the Extravaganza, with proceeds to benefit the Grafton Public Library. For more information about submitting a gingerbread house, check out our website at www.graftonpubliclibrary.org, email us at librarian@graftonpubliclibrary.org, or stop by the library, located at 204 Main Street in historic Grafton. Submission forms are kindly requested by Nov. 26, so we know how many houses to expect.

Join in the holiday fun by making a house, visiting the library to marvel over the gingerbread houses, and perhaps bidding on a donated house.

Confectionery creations will be displayed during library hours from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 and from 10-4 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 3. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. A Silent Auction will be held during the duration of the event, culminating at 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. The Gingerbread House Extravaganza is part of the Christmas in Grafton Festival, a village-wide event on Dec. 3, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.