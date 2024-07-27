Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble to perform in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble will be playing live music on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 6:30-8 p.m., at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Ludlow, or at the Ludlow Town Hall in case of rain. Gerry Grimo and the East Bay Jazz Ensemble has a performing history dating back to its founding in Rhode Island in 1976. Its musical ensemble style is reminiscent of the classic dance bands and show bands of the mid-20th century. In fact, many of the ensemble’s musical arrangements of the swing, blues, R&B, vocal, and jazz classics in its repertoire come from that time period.

East Bay Jazz continues to perform throughout New England with a core of musicians that live in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island under the direction and management of Gerry Grimo of Windsor, Vt.

Gerry was born and raised in Rhode Island, but has been a part of the music and arts scene in the Upper Valley since settling in Vermont in 1988. Gerry is treasurer for North Country Community Theatre in Lebanon, N.H. He is also the regular organist and music minister for St. Anthony’s Church in White River Junction, Vt., and St. Francis Church in Windsor. Vt., and performs regularly with his band, East Bay Jazz, and as a freelance keyboardist, accordionist, and bassist in local area musical theatre productions. Gerry’s business career included over 35 years in the banking industry, most recently as a VP-compliance officer for Mascoma Bank in White River Junction, Vt.