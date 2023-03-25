Gassetts Grange Dance

GASSETTS, Vt. – As everyone knows we had to shut down for the winter. We are going to open Saturday, April 1, for our dance, there will be a low door cost. There are going to be a couple small changes that we are going to try. First our dance will be from 1-4 p.m. The reason being is that it will still be light enough so people will not have to drive home in the dark (it is difficult for a lot of people to drive after dark). Second, there will be finger foods rather than hot dogs and fries. We will ask for donations, for them, please. Pass the word on to everyone you talk with. Hope to see you all there.

Gassetts Grange #327 is located at 3553 Rte 103, North Chester, Vt. It is the large white building.

If you have any questions call Donna or Doug at 802-591-4290 or David at 802-875-2637.