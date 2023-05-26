Gardens As Living Art

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Join us the weekend of June 10-11 for the Main Street Arts (MSA) Garden Tour, to experience three gardens and art in the Saxtons River area. Expand your knowledge and appreciation with a plein-air painting workshop by Kristen Murphy, a talk by landscape designer Samantha Anderson, sculpture by Deborah Bump, live music by Gordon Korstange, and a labyrinth talk and walk by Rana C. Williams. Artist Mark Ragonese will demonstrate how to make a garden arch from saplings at MSA, where you can also peruse a flea market of used garden tools, books, and accessories. Information about the tour, refreshments, and restrooms are available at Main Street Arts, located at 35 Main Street in Saxtons River.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, or on the day of the tour for an additional fee. The Garden Tour ticket price includes one raffle ticket for gift certificates generously donated by Gardeners Supply Company, Walker Farm, Allen Brothers, Harlow Farm, and Morning Star Perennials. Additional tickets will increase your odds, and are available online and at MSA on the tour days.

For more information about the Garden Tour, visit www.mainstreetarts.org.